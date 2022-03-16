Boys rescued after falling through thin ice on western Nebraska lake

Two 12-year-old boys survived a fall through thin ice at Lake Minatare State Recreation Area northeast of Scottsbluff.

Officials from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported that the youths on Tuesday walked along a dam to a beach swim area and out onto the lake, which was covered in ice.

Both boys fell through the ice but climbed atop it numerous times before calling for help.

Adults who were with the boys called 911 around 5 p.m.

The boys were rescued by members of the Minatare Fire, Rescue and Dive Team within an hour. They later were taken by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where they were treated and released.

