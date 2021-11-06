Bringing coffee to Nebraska, helping Kenyan farmers

Zabuni never owns the product, but instead provides the platform for exchange and links buyer and seller.

“We’re kind of like eBay,” Njuguna said.

For farmers, the increase in profit is huge. According to Njuguna, a 132-pound bag of coffee might sell for about $250 in Kenya, with the farmer receiving 20% of the price. Zabuni sells coffee for $500 or more a bag, and 85% of that goes to the farmer.

“That can be life-changing,” he said.

Njuguna knows the hardships of Kenyan coffee farmers: working tiny non-mechanized farms, usually only a handful of acres; picking, drying, and sorting the fruit of the coffee trees by hand; delivering the harvest to the mill.

Bad Seed Coffee and Supply in Omaha was already serving Kenyan coffee from an importer in California when its owner, Matt McCrary, met Njuguna. “When he shared a little about his plan, I got really excited,” McCrary said. “He was bringing my barista dreams to my doorstep.”

The company got plenty of help along the way.