Bringing coffee to Nebraska, helping Kenyan farmers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The question rolled around in Laban Njuguna’s mind.
Should he upend his life to sell Kenyan coffee in Nebraska?
He daydreamed about the idea as he hauled grain for farmers in the Grand Island area. It spilled out in long late-night conversations with his wife, Cora.
Friends and family grew coffee in his native Kenya. And he lived in the United States, the largest consumer of coffee in the world.
Njuguna’s logical side told him that he knew nothing about the coffee industry, much less international trade. But he thought: What if I can be a bridge, doing good for both places?
Today, that bridge is Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction, a Grand Island company distributing Kenyan coffee in the United States. It’s guided by a mission to provide Kenyan farmers direct access to the U.S. coffee market, allowing many to earn a living income for the first time.
In a way, his business began the day Njuguna (pronounced jo-GO-na) bumped into Cora Huenefeld at a graduation party in Bellevue.
Cora was a high school math teacher in Omaha. Njuguna was an immigrant pursuing an education, as his older siblings had done.
He had intended to return home to Nairobi, the lush, hilly, capital city of Kenya where he grew up. But at that party, Cora caught his eye.
They married in 2007 and eventually made their home in Aurora, miles from the farm where she grew up.
Now 42, sitting in his office overlooking downtown Grand Island, Njuguna swivels his chair to face Cora with a mischievous look. “I remember asking her: ‘How did you grow up around here? There’s nothing to do.’”
He was a big city guy, at ease among crowds of people and hair-raising traffic. But he came to love Nebraska.
“Today, I think my wife would leave this part of the world before I would,” he said. “For me, Nebraska values, ‘Nebraska Nice,’ it’s a real thing.”
Njuguna started his own ag trucking company. One day, he asked a local coffee shop owner what she knew about his home country’s crop.
“It’s expensive,” she said. “The supply is inconsistent.”
He wondered: Why is Kenyan coffee so costly while its farmers are so poor? His eyes saw injustice in the historical structure of the industry, “a supply chain stacked against the farmers.”
Words of encouragement from Njuguna’s 105-year-old grandmother — who still oversees a coffee farm — helped convince the Njugunas to start Zabuni, their unique, mission-based company.
In their business model, farmers consign their coffee to the company, which ships and stores it in its climate-controlled warehouse, cutting out layers of middlemen. Zabuni then sells the unroasted coffee in bulk by online auctions, or in-person auctions in the company conference room.
Zabuni never owns the product, but instead provides the platform for exchange and links buyer and seller.
“We’re kind of like eBay,” Njuguna said.
For farmers, the increase in profit is huge. According to Njuguna, a 132-pound bag of coffee might sell for about $250 in Kenya, with the farmer receiving 20% of the price. Zabuni sells coffee for $500 or more a bag, and 85% of that goes to the farmer.
“That can be life-changing,” he said.
Njuguna knows the hardships of Kenyan coffee farmers: working tiny non-mechanized farms, usually only a handful of acres; picking, drying, and sorting the fruit of the coffee trees by hand; delivering the harvest to the mill.
Bad Seed Coffee and Supply in Omaha was already serving Kenyan coffee from an importer in California when its owner, Matt McCrary, met Njuguna. “When he shared a little about his plan, I got really excited,” McCrary said. “He was bringing my barista dreams to my doorstep.”
The company got plenty of help along the way.
Dave Taylor, president of the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation, traveled with Njuguna to Kenya, to learn and to help build relationships crucial to the venture. When Kenyan visitors came to Grand Island, local businesses offered special rates to house and feed them, and showed them the area.
In 2019, Zabuni received a $100,000 forgivable loan using the LB840 economic development program. Company headquarters took shape downtown, in part of a former Sears building. Clean and cavernous, the Zabuni warehouse can keep thousands of bags at the temperature and humidity that retain coffee’s freshness.
Zabuni launched late that year, and completed a few online auctions before COVID changed everything. The roasters who make up their primary customer base weren’t traveling; coffee shops closed doors.
Njuguna’s mother, Jane Murugi Maina, offered serious support during that tough year. “She kept telling me: ‘No matter what, don’t give up.’”
His mother has since died of colon cancer. “So for me, those words are eternal,” he said.
The Njugunas began selling roasted coffee, which wasn’t in their business plan. Sales of individual bags exploded locally. Buyers include Rise and Grind in Gibbon, which brews Zabuni coffees for its customers.
“I like their philosophy and entrepreneurship,” said owner Scott Pickel.
Central Nebraska farmers have been among Zabuni’s biggest advocates, including Cora’s family of organic popcorn growers.
That’s an underlying connection between Njuguna’s homeland and his new home. Farmers understand farmers, he said. And then there’s the crop itself.
“What better way to bring people together than over coffee?” he asked.
