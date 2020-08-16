Broken Bow schools cancel bulk of classes after 24 staff members put in quarantine over COVID-19

A school district official in Broken Bow, Nebraska, said Sunday that classes in grades six through 12 and pre-kindergarten have been canceled through Friday after 24 staff members were placed in quarantine.

Superintendent Darren Tobey announced the decision on the district's website after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The Loup Basin Public Health Department then ordered the quarantine.

"There will be no off campus learning during this time," Tobey wrote. "All (kindergarten through fifth grade) students should report at their normal time Monday, August 17th. All 9-12 practices will resume as normal on Monday, August 17th."

The decision to cancel school for all preschool and sixth-through-12th-grade students was made because of staffing problems, he said. It was made with input from the board of education, local medical professionals and the Health Department, he said.

Starting Monday and running through Sept. 7, the school district will require all students and staff members to wear masks, Tobey said. That includes for extracurricular activities and school transportation.