About 600 inmates in the Nebraska State Penitentiary's four minimum-custody housing units were without running water Friday due to a broken water pipe, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The cause of the break — the latest in a string of plumbing problems to plague the aging penitentiary in Lincoln — had not been identified, the department said in a press release Friday evening. Contractors began working on the issue that afternoon and water could be restored as soon as Saturday.

"Admittedly, that will depend on identifying the initial break and (ensuring) no other leaks happen as the water is restored, which can sometimes occur with older pipes," prison warden Michele Wilhelm said in the release.

The impacted inmates have been provided portable bathrooms and bottled water, according to the release. Meals are being served on disposable trays.

The prison, which also has faced staffing shortages and overcrowding, experienced a water leak in a housing unit last November. Officials at the time said it could take two years to repair the damage caused by the leak.

A year before that issue, the penitentiary went without running water for nearly two days due to leaking pipes.

Both former Gov. Pete Ricketts and current Gov. Jim Pillen have expressed support for building a new 1,512-bed prison to replace the penitentiary, which was designed to hold 818 people but currently houses about 1,200 men.

Last year, lawmakers set aside money for a new prison and allowed $15 million worth of design work to proceed. But they withheld approval for construction until they could get answers about the department’s long-term plans to address the growing inmate population.

The department's interim director urged lawmakers last month to finally sign off on the new prison, which is now estimated to cost $335 million.