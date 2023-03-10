About 600 inmates in the Nebraska State Penitentiary's four minimum-custody housing units were without running water Friday due to a broken water pipe, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The cause of the break — the latest in a string of plumbing problems to plague the aging penitentiary in Lincoln — had not been identified, the department said in a press release Friday evening. Contractors began working on the issue that afternoon and water could be restored as soon as Saturday.
"Admittedly, that will depend on identifying the initial break and (ensuring) no other leaks happen as the water is restored, which can sometimes occur with older pipes," prison warden Michele Wilhelm said in the release.
The impacted inmates have been provided portable bathrooms and bottled water, according to the release. Meals are being served on disposable trays.
People are also reading…
The prison, which also has faced staffing shortages and overcrowding, experienced a water leak in a housing unit last November. Officials at the time said it could take two years to repair the damage caused by the leak.
A year before that issue, the penitentiary went without running water for nearly two days due to leaking pipes.
Both former Gov. Pete Ricketts and current Gov. Jim Pillen have expressed support for building a new 1,512-bed prison to replace the penitentiary, which was designed to hold 818 people but currently houses about 1,200 men.
Last year, lawmakers set aside money for a new prison and allowed $15 million worth of design work to proceed. But they withheld approval for construction until they could get answers about the department’s long-term plans to address the growing inmate population.
The department's interim director urged lawmakers last month to finally sign off on the new prison, which is now estimated to cost $335 million.
Paying the Price: An investigative series looking at Nebraska's prisons
Paying the Price: An investigative series looking at Nebraska's prisons
The World-Herald's occasional series on Nebraska's prison crisis begins with the the state’s nation-leading incarceration spike, and how past actions by lawmakers have played a role in that growth.
Nebraska locks up people of color at higher rates than the U.S. as a whole. The gaps between its low White incarceration rate and high rates for racial minorities are among the widest in the country.
Anthony Washington now sees his devotion to his gang as a “false idolization” that helped steer him to prison.
When Shakur Abdullah speaks to prison inmates who are preparing to transition back to society, he counsels them not to give up hope they can turn their lives around.
Omaha police have worked hand in hand with affected communities to employ all-new tactics, including a beefed-up gang specialty unit, shot detection technology and enhanced rewards for tips.
Nebraska's tough 2009 law sent offenders to a state prison cell instead of a federal one. Besides the cost to Nebraska taxpayers, the shift meant inmates were better able to keep local gang ties.