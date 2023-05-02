An Omaha man died and three other Omahans were injured early Sunday when their vehicle was struck from behind by a truck on Interstate 29 just south of Mound City, Missouri.

Deng Arop, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Arop is the younger brother of Aguek Arop, a former South High basketball star who recently completed his college career at San Diego State.

Also injured in the crash were Shangag Shangag, 19, Thomas Sule 21, and Ramkel Gatdiet, 21, all of Omaha. Gatdiet was treated at a St. Joseph hospital and released.

Investigators determined that Sule was the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima that was stopped in a northbound lane on I-29 just before 3 a.m. A 2015 International driven by Damion Zachary, 47, of Kansas City, Missouri, collided with the rear end of the Nissan. Zachary was not injured.

Aguek Arop opened a GoFundMe page on social media to request help with funeral expenses for his brother.

"Deng was so loved by all who knew him," he wrote. "He inspired us as we watched him fight cancer and win, he brought joy to our hearts with his smile and genuine goofiness and he touched our hearts with how he loved and cared for all his friends and family."

The post had received over $29,000 in donations as of Tuesday morning.