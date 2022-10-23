Buckle in for higher heating bills in Nebraska this winter

Homeowners struggling under the weight of inflation are girding for even tighter budgets this winter, given the prospect of sharply higher heating bills.

“It’s been heavy on my mind,” said Angela Basset of Omaha.

Metropolitan Utilities District is estimating that its residential customers will pay 17% to 18% more on average on their natural gas bill this winter, assuming “normal” winter temperatures.

And while MUD’s projected increase sounds steep, its estimate appears to be relatively good news for some. If projections hold true, MUD’s customers could fare better than what analysts are anticipating nationally.

This month, the U.S. Energy Information Administration issued its winter heating outlook and said it expects natural gas heating bills to rise about 20% on average nationally if winter is warmer than normal, nearly 30% under a “normal” winter and about 50% if the weather is colder than average.

MUD uses multiple strategies to mute the impact of steep increases in the wholesale price of natural gas, said Gina Langel, chief operations officer. These range from long-term and prepaid natural gas contracts to stockpiling significant amounts of gas.

Even so, she said, she realizes the sting will hurt.

“We’re very aware this affects customers’ pocketbooks,” she said. “We are doing many things to lower the customers’ bills.”

Agencies that distribute heating assistance are seeing a surge in need that significantly outstrips last year.

At the United Way of the Midlands, applications for MUD heating assistance are up 25% since Sept. 1, and applications for Goodfellows funding are up by 69%, said Pam Schwalb, United Way’s chief operating officer. Compared with a year ago at this time, the dollar amount requested is up 90%, she said.

“And cold weather is just beginning,” she said.

The surge in need isn’t surprising, she said. Federally funded emergency rent and utility assistance programs ended Sept. 1, and household energy costs are rising faster than inflation. In the Midwest, household energy costs are up 21% overall since 2021.

Schwalb and others suggest that customers do what they can to protect themselves against higher bills. Solutions include signing up for your utility’s level payment plan, weatherizing your home, keeping the thermostat low and working with your utility or a social service agency to keep abreast of bills.

Omahan Vicki Anderson is a proponent of level payment plans.

“We have been on it for as long as I can remember,” she said. “It is the way that I live on a budget that I can plan on … no unexpected surprises.”

If MUD’s projected increase is on target, the average household would pay about $107 more on its October-March bill, compared with last heating season. MUD provides natural gas to Omaha, Bennington, Fort Calhoun, Springfield, Yutan and portions of Bellevue.

Nebraska’s other major natural gas utility, Black Hills Energy, said it did not have an estimate for upcoming heating bills. Black Hills provides natural gas to large portions of Nebraska, including Papillion, La Vista, Norfolk, Lincoln and parts of Bellevue.

As budget-conscious homeowners already know, this winter’s increases will be on top of a jump in bills last winter — a rude awakening after years of relatively low gas costs.

Natural gas prices are up for many reasons — ranging from summer air conditioning demand to the war in Ukraine.

Langel and others provide the following explanation for some of those factors:

Storage costs are up. As a hedge against price spikes and to guarantee supplies during cold waves, utilities stockpile large amounts of gas in underground caverns, above-ground tanks and with their suppliers. Gas is put in storage during the summer when prices are typically low due to diminished demand. This summer, contrary to historical trends, summer natural gas prices were extremely high. This was due in part to electric utilities needing natural gas to generate electricity for air conditioning.

Storage amounts are down nationally. Storage nationally is 3.8% below last year and 6.4% below the five-year average, Langel said. This means there’s less of a cushion nationally to protect against price shocks. MUD’s storage capacity is full as it enters winter, but it will still feel the ripple effects of national storage problems during those periods when it buys gas on the open market.

Market prices are up, partly because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The invasion has led to an “energy war.” Before the invasion, Russia supplied Europe much of its natural gas, but since the war, Russia has cut supplies to Europe. In response, the U.S. has increased the amount of natural gas it exports and is sending more of those exports to Europe to aid its allies there.

Sensitive to consumer frustration, MUD officials point out that the price of natural gas is a “pass-through” item on a customer’s bills. The natural gas portion of an MUD bill (the utility also bills for water and city sewer) is made up of several expenses, such as the cost of the gas, service charges and an infrastructure fee.

More than half an MUD customer’s gas bill is the wholesale cost of the gas, said Joe Schaffart, MUD’s chief financial officer.

“The gas bill is driven largely by that underlying cost of gas,” he said.

MUD anticipates it will institute a “modest” rate increase next year, Schaffart said.

“As is true for most businesses, the current inflationary environment is increasing MUD’s cost of operations,” he said. “Consequently, a modest rate increase will likely be proposed.”

MUD will set next year’s rates at its December meeting, when its board of directors votes on the 2023 budget.

MUD has been successful in the past in protecting its customers from some price shocks. Between its gas in storage and various contractual arrangements, the utility estimates that it avoided $100 million in costs it would have faced had it been required to purchase gas at market prices during a crippling Arctic outbreak in North America in February 2021. Some utilities nationally lost power, lives were lost and bills shot up. Customers of some utilities, including in Nebraska, are still paying off that bill.

No one knows for certain what kind of weather this winter will bring. For now, the national Climate Prediction Center says the odds favor colder-than-normal weather across portions of the northern U.S., warmer-than-normal weather in areas of the South and, as is typically the case in the heart of the continent, no clear trend for the central U.S.

For help with bills, people are encouraged to call the United Way at 211 for help. Schwalb also suggests that people work with their local utility.

“Make payments, no matter how small,” Schwalb said. “The utility companies are willing to work with people more when they see they are making payments.”