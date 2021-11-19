Buffalo Creek Fire in western Nebraska considered 80% contained

The Buffalo Creek Fire in western Nebraska was considered 80% contained Friday, with a total of 2,600 acres burned.

Local weather conditions and forecasts favor further containment, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said.

The local incident commander has released the Wildland Incident Response and Assistance Team, the Nebraska National Guard, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency from their work on the fire.

The Banner County fire department and Nebraska Game and Parks workers are continuing to monitor the area and extinguish any hot spots.

Most of the acres that burned, about 85%, were on public land.

The fire is in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area, south of Gering. The area is popular with hunters.