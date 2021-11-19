 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Creek Fire in western Nebraska considered 80% contained
0 comments

Buffalo Creek Fire in western Nebraska considered 80% contained

  • Updated
  • 0

The Buffalo Creek Fire in western Nebraska was considered 80% contained Friday, with a total of 2,600 acres burned.

wildfire 2 (copy)

The Buffalo Creek fire along the Wildcat Hills south of Scottsbluff-Gering, which started Sunday, was considered 80% contained on Friday.

Local weather conditions and forecasts favor further containment, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said.

The local incident commander has released the Wildland Incident Response and Assistance Team, the Nebraska National Guard, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency from their work on the fire.

The Banner County fire department and Nebraska Game and Parks workers are continuing to monitor the area and extinguish any hot spots.

Most of the acres that burned, about 85%, were on public land.

The fire is in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area, south of Gering. The area is popular with hunters.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA approves boosters for all US adults

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert