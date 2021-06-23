 Skip to main content
Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, plans to donate additional $4.1 billion in Berkshire stock
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) -- Warren Buffett is resigning as a trustee from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The announcement comes weeks after Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage but would continue to jointly run the foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world. Gates was formerly the world's richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100 billion.

"For years I have been a trustee -- an inactive trustee at that -- of only one recipient of my funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG). I am now resigning from that post, just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire's," Buffett said in a statement Wednesday. "The CEO of BMG is Mark Suzman, an outstanding recent selection who has my full support. My goals are 100% in sync with those of the foundation, and my physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals."

Buffett gave no reason for stepping down from the Gates Foundation.

Buffett, the chairman and chief executive of Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway, also said Wednesday that he is halfway to reaching his goal of giving away the entirety of his shares in the conglomerate, and that he's making an additional $4.1 billion in donations.

Forbes reported Wednesday that Buffett said he is giving the Berkshire stock to the five foundations he's given to every year since 2006: the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, Novo Foundation and the Gates Foundation.

And Buffett, now 90, has begun stepping away from his leadership role at Berkshire Hathaway. This year, he said that he would step down as CEO of the sprawling company.

Buffett said Wednesday while he still loves his job, "I'm clearly playing in a game that, for me, has moved past the fourth quarter and into overtime."

