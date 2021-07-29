Burt County sheriff's deputy dies at age 43 after battling COVID

The Burt County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff's Deputy Justin Smith, who died Wednesday after contracting COVID-19.

Smith, 43, had served in the office since December 2008. He also served as the police chief of Decatur, Nebraska.

Smith was a devoted husband and father, Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick said in a prepared statement. "He loved Burt County and serving his community," Nick said. "I would like to thank Justin for his service to both the Burt County Sheriff's Office (and) Decatur Police Department, and his service while in the U.S. Army Reserve."

Advanced life support measures had been taken to stabilize Smith during his battle with COVID-19, Nick said. "Deputy Smith passed away surrounded by his family and friends," he said.

Burt County Board Chairman David Schold has asked that all flags in the county be lowered to half-staff until further notice.

Funeral services are pending. Flowers and memorials may be dropped off at the Sheriff's Office or the Decatur City Office.

Decatur is about 65 miles north of Omaha.

