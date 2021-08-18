By chance and determination, some Nebraskans trapped in Afghanistan escape

Eventually, though, Sufizada found a receptive Marine who got him lined up with a flight, and he is already back in the U.S.

The young woman and her children had a harrowing experience just getting to the airport, and it may be another two weeks before they are allowed back into Nebraska, her brother said. They may have to quarantine because of COVID-19.

During each of their several efforts to get to the airport — typically a 15-minute drive — the family had to pass through five or six Taliban checkpoints, he said.

The Taliban check to see if the women have their faces covered or if music is playing. They ask questions like: Where are you going? Why? Who is the man sitting next to the woman? Why are you clean-shaven?

According to her brother, the family initially tried to take a taxi to the airport. At one of the checkpoints, the Taliban stopped the taxi, so her brother got out. “Why aren’t the women covering their faces?” the soldier asked. The brother turned and told his mother and sister to cover their faces. When he turned back, the soldiers started beating him with their fists and weapons until his mother got out, screaming, and sheltered her son’s body with her own.