California COVID variant found in Douglas County, other parts of Nebraska

Now a California variant of the novel coronavirus has been discovered in Nebraska.
Saturday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that lab tests have identified 13 cases of the B.1.429 variant — a more transmissible form of the coronavirus first found in California.
The state and Douglas County Health Department announced that nine of the cases are in Douglas County. One has been identified in Lancaster County. Two are in southeast Nebraska’s Public Health Solutions health district, and one is in the East Central District Health Department based in Columbus.
Friday, officials announced the B.1.1.7 variant, known as the U.K. variant, was identified in a Douglas County infection.
The Douglas County Health Department, in a statement Saturday, said the number of cases of the California variant shows it has spread.
Health Director Adi Pour said the cases were identified through additional genomic sequencing of the virus. The Nebraska Public Health Lab on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus has been testing for variants.
Officials said investigations are underway. Pour said the department has started to re-interview people connected to those cases.
The health department said the available vaccines against COVID-19 are effective against the California variant.
COVID infections and hospitalizations have been steadily dropping in Nebraska since late November.
As of Saturday, 154 COVID patients were hospitalized across the state — the lowest total Nebraska has seen in months. On Nov. 20, hospitalizations peaked at 987.
With variants spreading, the concern is that a more transmissible coronavirus will turn around the downward trends.
Officials urged people to keep up their defenses against the virus: Wear a mask, keep distant from other people and avoid crowded, confined places. Officials also urged people to get tested if they’re exposed or develop COVID symptoms, and to get a vaccine as soon as it’s available.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department identified its case as a man in his 60s.
Health Director Pat Lopez said in a statement: “This development is not unexpected, and it’s very likely we will see more cases related to variants identified in Lancaster County. However, this finding also signals the need for caution.”
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128, twitter.com/jeffreyrobb