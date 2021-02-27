California COVID variant found in Douglas County, other parts of Nebraska

Officials said investigations are underway. Pour said the department has started to re-interview people connected to those cases.

The health department said the available vaccines against COVID-19 are effective against the California variant.

COVID infections and hospitalizations have been steadily dropping in Nebraska since late November.

As of Saturday, 154 COVID patients were hospitalized across the state — the lowest total Nebraska has seen in months. On Nov. 20, hospitalizations peaked at 987.

With variants spreading, the concern is that a more transmissible coronavirus will turn around the downward trends.

Officials urged people to keep up their defenses against the virus: Wear a mask, keep distant from other people and avoid crowded, confined places. Officials also urged people to get tested if they’re exposed or develop COVID symptoms, and to get a vaccine as soon as it’s available.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department identified its case as a man in his 60s.