California man dies, four Omahans injured in I-80 crash in western Iowa

A California truck driver died and four Omaha residents were injured early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Adair, Iowa.

Jasvir Sood, 27, of Fresno, California, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Sood, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the truck's cab.

Investigators determined that the 2021 Freightliner semitrailer truck driven by Sood was westbound on I-80 at 12:20 a.m. The semi hit the back end of a 2008 Honda Pilot driven by Milinganyo Bwami, 36, of Omaha.

The Pilot came to rest upright in the north ditch. The semi entered the north ditch and rolled onto the driver's side, the patrol said.

Bwami and his passengers, Wabiwa Yungu, 45, and two juveniles, ages 12 and 15, were taken to a Des Moines hospital. All four occupants of the Honda were wearing seat belts.

Adair is about 55 miles west of Des Moines and 75 miles east of Council Bluffs.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.