Camp for those with disabilities to be built on campus of former Dana College

Nebraska, within a few years, will be home to a new overnight camp for those with disabilities, one that organizers anticipate will draw from across the region.

Easterseals Nebraska, which operates the state's only such camp and has been doing so on leased facilities, has purchased 65 acres on the former Dana College campus in Blair.

Fundraising is underway, and the organization hopes to open Camp Easterseals Nebraska within a few years, said Carole Patrick, chief philanthropy officer of Easterseals Nebraska and the Visiting Nurse Association.

Patrick said Easterseals has been providing overnight camps for about 50 years and, for about the last 20, has been leasing facilities at other camps. This will give the organization a chance to build "from the ground up," she said.

"We wanted something that could truly be barrier-free," she said. "It will be a wonderful place to get away."

The camp, which has historically had a waiting list and primarily served Nebraskans, will be able to accommodate more campers and will be a regional draw, she said.

Examples of how this camp will be designed for those with disabilities include:

Sidewalks will be 8 feet wide, which will allow two people in wheelchairs to go side-by-side and visit with each other.

Cabins will be built with extra space to accommodate wheelchairs and other medical equipment needed for the safety of campers.

The land was purchased from Angel Shares Inc., the nonprofit that owns the campus and is developing part of the property into a facility that helps adults become successful after aging out of foster care.

The camp will include cabins, a swimming pool, a ropes course, a lake with boats, and archery and horse riding facilities. Preliminary plans have been approved by the City of Blair.

As has been the case in the past, it is open to people of all ages and any manner of disability, Patrick said. Past campers have ranged in age from 5 to 82.

Ed Shada, founder of Angel Shares Inc., said the Easterseals project will complement the work of Angel Shares. With the camp as a neighbor, participants in Angel Shares will have yet another opportunity for employment and volunteerism, he said.

The area that has been sold is the western portion of the campus, adjacent to Black Elk-Neihardt Park. It includes Rasmussen Hall and Holling Hall.

The 151-acre campus was donated to Angel Shares by Omaha developer Frank Krejci. Angel Shares sold these 65 acres to Easterseals for $431,154, according to the Washington County Register of Deeds.

Shada said the sale price was set below market value to facilitate construction of the camp. Additionally, the proceeds will help Angel Shares renovate the cafeteria and gymnasium.

The Angel Shares project, known as Transformation Hill, also is redeveloping two former dormitories, Mickelsen and Blair Halls, into 61 affordable apartments.

Angel Shares previously sold 24 acres to the city and developers for workforce housing. Shada said Angel Shares intends to retain ownership of the remaining core of the campus.

