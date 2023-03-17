The Nebraska National Guard’s Camp Ashland training site has risen out of the mud, again.

On stilts.

Guard leaders — with help from Gov. Jim Pillen and Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, along with other dignitaries — snipped a ribbon Friday, signifying the end of the $62 million reconstruction project that followed the destruction of the 1,184-acre military facility in the March 2019 flooding.

“This facility is about resilience,” Ricketts told a crowd gathered in a new building with an expansive view of the Platte River, just a few feet away. “This ribbon-cutting today represents that grit, that resilience that Nebraskans have, to build back better.”

The reconstruction marks a nearly complete makeover for a training camp the National Guard has used for more than 100 years. Pillen predicted that Camp Ashland, and these buildings, would last for another 100 years.

“This was an extraordinary place that got pummeled,” Pillen said. “Kudos (for) making really, really good lemonade out of lemons.”

The $35 million piece of the project dedicated Friday involved the construction of seven new classroom, barracks and administrative buildings to replace 28 single-story structures that were inundated during the first Camp Ashland flood in 2015, rebuilt, then destroyed again in 2019.

Other projects already have been completed, including a new gym and maintenance building, additional hotel-style barracks, and repairs to existing buildings and infrastructure.

The new buildings sit on 9-foot stilts — high enough that engineers believe the buildings won’t be touched if Camp Ashland should flood yet again. The interior floors are raised another three feet.

The Army Corps of Engineers also spent $8.5 million to extend a 7-foot concrete bulkhead that runs inside the Platte River levee, covering the entire length of the camp.

“It normally takes about five-plus years to do one project,” said Col. Christopher Weskamp, the Nebraska National Guard’s construction, facilities and maintenance officer. “In that four-year period, we cleaned up a mess, built a levee and rebuilt a camp.”

Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska Guard's adjutant general, credited Nebraska’s congressional delegation with securing the reconstruction funds.

“Sen. Fischer made sure the National Guard was not forgotten,” Bohac said. “We have amazing facilities that will be the envy of the nation.”

Camp Ashland is a regional training hub used by more than 100,000 soldiers each year taking leadership courses. They come from the active-duty Army, Army Reserve as well as from the National Guards of several neighboring states as well as Nebraska.

The camp gained national attention 11 months after the flood when 57 Americans were quarantined in one of the surviving buildings there in February 2020 after being evacuated from Wuhan, China, the earliest hot spot in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Camp Ashland’s location, just off of Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln, makes it easy to get to.

But the location also has been its Achilles heel, especially in the last decade. It sits alongside the Platte River, which is shallow and flood-prone.

The destructive flood of 2019 began after Salt Creek, which borders Camp Ashland on the south, spilled over into the camp March 13. For the next three days, the swollen Platte clawed away at the earthen levee protecting the base on the east.

Eventually, the river ripped a wide gash in the levee and sent a torrent of water through the abandoned camp. It sloshed 2 to 4 feet higher than floodgates that had been installed after the 2015 flood, which at the time was called a once-in-1,000-years event.

Floodwaters reached a depth of up to 8 feet. Every building was damaged except for a few that had been built on stilts in the 1990s — even historic Memorial Hall, which was built in 1929 and had escaped damage in previous floods. Twenty-two had to be demolished.

Fischer recalled the devastation she witnessed four years ago, touring the facility in the wake of the flood.

“This wasn’t just harm to Camp Ashland, it was harm to the country, and our readiness,” she said. “We tried to get some good results from that horrible situation we saw here. This is such a positive result.”

Despite the double-barreled disaster, Guard officials didn’t seriously consider abandoning Camp Ashland, Bohac said. The state had invested a lot of money in roads, utilities and other infrastructure that would be costly to rebuild — assuming a suitable site could even be found.

“I have 1,100 reasons for rebuilding here. It’s 1,100 acres that we own,” said. “This is the right place for us. This is historic.”

Close 1 of 17 20190428_new_ashland01 Col. Shane Martin on planks that were damaged by floodwaters at Memorial Hall at Camp Ashland, the Nebraska National Guard’s training site. 20190428_new_ashland02 Col. Shane M. Martin, construction and facilities management officer at the Nebraska National Guard, shows the erosion caused by flooding at Camp Ashland. 20190428_new_ashland03 Robert Diaz of Lincoln, with New Horizons Enterprises, removes water in a classroom and barracks area at the training site. Cleanup is underway using $4 million in emergency funds. A request had been submitted to rebuild; the funds would come from federal tax dollars. 20190428_new_ashland04 Col. Shane M. Martin, construction and facilities management officer at the Nebraska National Guard, gives a tour of the flood damage at the Guard’s Camp Ashland training site. On the right is a new body of water created by the flooding. 20190428_new_ashland05 Sand is left after waters receded. 20190428_new_ashland06 Crews fill the area around Camp Ashland's breached levee with dirt on Wednesday. 20190428_new_ashland07 Flood debris along the shore of the Platte River near Camp Ashland. 20190428_new_ashland08 Josh Gropp, left, and Robert Diaz of New Horizons Enterprises remove water that was used in flood cleanup in a building at Camp Ashland. 20190428_new_ashland09 Col. Shane Martin surveys the damage. At top, sand is left after waters receded. At right, Martin and Maj. Scott Ingalsbe near erosion along the Platte River. Training has continued at facilities in Hastings and Mead, but they are too small or not configured properly to work long term. 20190428_new_ashland10 Col. Shane Martin surveys the damage. 20190428_new_ashland11 The flood swept away a running trail at Camp Ashland along the Platte River. The Salt Creek also overflowed during last month's record flooding, so water poured into the base from multiple directions. 20190428_new_ashland12 A caution sign is displayed above a floor in Memorial Hall at Camp Ashland that was damaged in the flooding. Two feet of water inundated the 90-year-old building, causing $400,000 in damage. 20190428_new_ashland13 Larry Vrtiska, environmental program manager at the Nebraska Army National, uses an Argo ATV to get through deep sand at Camp Ashland that the floodwaters left behind. 20190428_new_ashland14 Col. Shane M. Martin, left, and Maj. Scott Ingalsbe during a tour of flood damage at Camp Ashland. 20190428_new_ashland15 Workers hope to remove drywall and insulation at Camp Ashland before mold grows. 20190428_new_ashland16 Camp Ashland’s concrete arena. A plan to rebuild Camp Ashland includes constructing buildings on stilts. Buildings now on stilts stayed dry, even during the March flooding, Col. 