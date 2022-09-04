 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cass County deputies investigate death of man at Platte River State Park

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of man found Saturday inside a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville, Nebraska.

Paramedics from the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Services were called to the campground about 1:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The first responders located a man, who had been dead for some time.

Deputies were unable to positively identify the man due to the condition of the body. An autopsy has been ordered.

Platte River State Park is a public recreation area of 453 acres on the southern bluffs of the Platte River two miles west of Louisville. It's situated about halfway between Omaha and Lincoln.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

