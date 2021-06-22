Cass County man, 96, in good condition after tractor crash

A 96-year-old Cass County man who was airlifted to an Omaha hospital last week after a tractor crash was reported Tuesday to be in good condition.

Otis Bond of Avoca, Nebraska, was flown by helicopter Friday night to the Nebraska Medical Center with a head injury.

Investigators with the Cass County Sheriff's Office said Bond was driving a John Deere tractor and pulling a fuel trailer at 202nd and A Streets in Avoca when he lost control while trying a turn shortly before 10 p.m.

The tractor ended up in a ditch where Bond sustained a head injury, Sheriff Bill Brueggemann said. A hospital spokesman said Tuesday morning that Bond was in good condition.

