 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cass County man, 96, in good condition after tractor crash
0 comments

Cass County man, 96, in good condition after tractor crash

A 96-year-old Cass County man who was airlifted to an Omaha hospital last week after a tractor crash was reported Tuesday to be in good condition. 

Otis Bond of Avoca, Nebraska, was flown by helicopter Friday night to the Nebraska Medical Center with a head injury.

Investigators with the Cass County Sheriff's Office said Bond was driving a John Deere tractor and pulling a fuel trailer at 202nd and A Streets in Avoca when he lost control while trying a turn shortly before 10 p.m.

The tractor ended up in a ditch where Bond sustained a head injury, Sheriff Bill Brueggemann said. A hospital spokesman said Tuesday morning that Bond was in good condition.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A picture of Earth from 8 years ago is finally ready to view

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert