Cass County man who fired on deputies is found guilty of first-degree assault

A Louisville, Nebraska, man faces up to 18½ years in prison after being found guilty of firing a gun at Cass County deputies at his home in January 2020.

Paul B. Warner, 38, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Cass County District Court to two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony, terroristic threats, second-degree assault and intentional child abuse. A judge then found him guilty.

If the judge follows the plea agreement reached by prosecutors and the defense, Warner will be sentenced to 18 to 32 years in state prison. But under state sentencing guidelines, Palm said, Warner could serve 11½ to 18½ years in prison. Sentencing is set for June.

Warner had been suicidal at the time of the Jan. 22 confrontation outside his home located south of the Platte River between Louisville and Plattsmouth, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Cass County Attorney Colin Palm said Warner was in his garage when he pulled a knife on a friend and poked the man.

A physical fight between Warner, his wife and his son ensued that included Warner menacing them with a set of antlers. Warner left in his truck but later returned, took off his clothes and ran into the woods.