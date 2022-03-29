Cass County Sheriff's Office donates expired bulletproof vests to Ukrainian war effort

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is donating dozens of expired bulletproof vests to Ukraine.

The agency is among Nebraska law enforcement agencies that have supported the Ukrainian government after Russia invaded the country in late February.

Normally, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office disposes of the vests through a vendor, which charges the county to collect the equipment.

“The worst thing is we don’t want them in the wrong hands. They are still effective,” said Cass County Sheriff's Lt. Larry Burke. “This was a way of cleaning out our storage and (they) are hopefully going to a good cause.”

Burke estimated that his department donated 30 to 40 vests, which typically cost about $400 apiece. Each vest is at least five years old, which means it no longer is in compliance with law enforcement standards.

The vests are capable of stopping the bullets of the service weapons the Sheriff’s Office employs, Burke said.

The statewide collection was coordinated by multiple Nebraska entities, including the Department of Transportation, the Nebraska State Patrol, the National Guard and the Governor's Office.

