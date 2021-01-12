Catholic chaplain among 30 Nebraska National Guard members that will help at inauguration

Nebraska is sending 30 National Guard members to Washington, D.C., next week to help with security and support services for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

Many of the 28 airmen and two soldiers will set up and maintain telecom systems so local law enforcement can communicate with the National Guard troops who are helping them, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Nebraska National Guard spokesman. Others will be helping with food service. Some will be staying as long as 10 days.

A Roman Catholic chaplain, Capt. Michael Zimmer, will be deploying with a chaplain's assistant, Tech. Sgt. Shawn Patsios, to celebrate Mass and cater to the spiritual needs of Guard members.

"We're proud to be able to support our members in D.C.," Zimmer said.

Ingalsbe said the Nebraska deployments have been planned for months. They aren't connected to last week's riot in which far-right supporters of President Donald Trump force their way into the U.S. Capitol to disrupt the Electoral College vote count. Five people died during or shortly after the melee, and a Capitol Police officer who was part of the response later died by suicide.

Counterterrorism experts say some groups have threatened violence during the inauguration and in the days leading up to it.