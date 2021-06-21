Cattlemen's Ball set for June 2022 in Cass County

The Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska, which raises funds for cancer research, will hold next year's event at the Cass County Fairgrounds in Weeping Water on June 3 and 4, 2022.

Weeping Water is about 40 minutes south of Omaha and about 40 minutes east of Lincoln. The last time the Cattlemen's Ball was held that close to the metro area was in 2003, when it was held in Ashland.

The event is held in a different location each year, giving Nebraska communities a chance to showcase their area while raising money for research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

The 2021 version of the event was held June 4 and June 5 in Columbus, Nebraska.

The 2022 ball will be spearheaded by host families Mark and Candi Rathe of Weeping Water and Dr. Scott and Karen Lubben of Plattsmouth. About 700 volunteers from the surrounding area will help with the event.

Organizers hope to raise $2 million at the event.

Tickets are capped at 1,500 for a two-day pass and 3,000 for a Saturday-only pass. For more information, visit cattlemensball.com.

