Cattlemen's Ball set for June 2023 in Pender

The Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska, which raises money for cancer research, is slated to take place in Pender on June 2 and 3.

Pender is about 90 miles northwest of Omaha.

The event is held in a different location each year, giving Nebraska communities a chance to showcase their area while raising money for research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.

The 2022 event was held in Weeping Water.

This year marks the 25th year for the Cattlemen's Ball. Since it started in 1998, it has raised more than $17 million for cancer research. The bulk of proceeds go to the Buffett Cancer Center, with 10% returned to local communities for health and wellness initiatives.

The 2023 ball will be spearheaded by host families Kent and Colleen Weborg, Craig and Darlene Weborg and Brian and Renee Weborg, along with their children.

About 400 to 500 volunteers from the area are needed to help with the event.

Organizers hope to raise $2 million.

Activities for this year's event include a 5K race, a golf tournament, a beef experience tent, a prime rib dinner and live music.

Tickets are capped at 1,500 for a two-day pass and 3,000 for a Saturday-only pass. For more information, visit cattlemensball.com.