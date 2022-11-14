 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattlemen's Ball set for June 2023 in Pender

  • Updated
  • 0
Cattlemen's Ball (copy)

Tickholders gather at the Cass County Fairgrounds for the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska. This year's event is slated for June 2 and June 3, 2023, in Pender. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

All the events in and around Omaha this November.

The Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska, which raises money for cancer research, is slated to take place in Pender on June 2 and 3.

Pender is about 90 miles northwest of Omaha.

The event is held in a different location each year, giving Nebraska communities a chance to showcase their area while raising money for research at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha. 

The 2022 event was held in Weeping Water. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This year marks the 25th year for the Cattlemen's Ball. Since it started in 1998, it has raised more than $17 million for cancer research. The bulk of proceeds go to the Buffett Cancer Center, with 10% returned to local communities for health and wellness initiatives. 

The 2023 ball will be spearheaded by host families Kent and Colleen Weborg, Craig and Darlene Weborg and Brian and Renee Weborg, along with their children. 

People are also reading…

About 400 to 500 volunteers from the area are needed to help with the event. 

Organizers hope to raise $2 million. 

Activities for this year's event include a 5K race, a golf tournament, a beef experience tent, a prime rib dinner and live music. 

Tickets are capped at 1,500 for a two-day pass and 3,000 for a Saturday-only pass. For more information, visit cattlemensball.com.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats to hold onto U.S. Senate with razor-thin majority

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert