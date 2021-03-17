CDC finds COVID vaccine did not contribute to Nebraska man's death

The Centers for Disease Control has determined that the COVID-19 vaccine did not contribute to the death of a Nebraska man who had received his first shot one to two weeks earlier.

The 40-year-old man was a resident at a long-term care facility and had multiple comorbidities. He died Jan. 17, and his death was entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by CDC and the FDA.

Anytime a death or any adverse event occurs post-vaccination, the case must be reported, which allows the CDC and FDA to track adverse effects.

After reviewing the man's death, the CDC concluded that his death was coincidental and the only connection was the timeframe, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said getting vaccinated remains critical. Three vaccines are available in Nebraska.

“We cannot state enough the importance of Nebraska finishing strong as we see a light at the end of the tunnel," Anthone said. "It simply is the best protection that we have and the best chance at returning to a sense of normalcy."