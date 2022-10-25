Celebrity bowhunting couple pleads guilty to conspiracy in Nebraska wildlife case

In the Instagram photo, the couple — social media personalities in the world of bow hunting, nutrition and fitness — are the picture of confidence.

Josh and Sarah Bowmar, both in their 30s, stand knee deep in a broad body of water, the horizon stretching behind them.

Shirtless and muscular, he rests his bow on his shoulder. Clad in a bikini top and cutoff jeans, she props her bow on the top of her thigh.

Among the more than 330,000 Instagram followers of Bowmar Bowhunting, some 10,000-plus clicked on "like."

That scene from June is a far cry from last week's Zoom appearance before a federal judge in Nebraska, at which the couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to attempt to illegally obtain wildlife. The plea was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.

More than 30 people have been convicted and more than $625,000 in fines has been collected in the years-long case involving Hidden Hills Outfitters of Broken Bow, a big game guide and outfitting service.

Over the years, as those who owned Hidden Hills and others involved pleaded guilty, the Bowmars were insistent that they wouldn't — that they would fight their case in federal court.

That changed last week.

The Bowmars pleaded guilty Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court of Nebraska to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge. In exchange, four other more serious charges, mostly involving allegations of illegally baited hunting sites, were dropped.

The conspiracy charge, as defined in court documents, includes the idea that a person "in the exercise of due care ... should have known" they were engaged in attempting to unlawfully take wildlife.

The Bowmars say the plea gets the facts right, so it made sense to agree to it.

"We agree 100% that we should have known better, and for the record, we take responsibility for that," Josh Bowmar said Wednesday. "At the end of the day, we were fighting to make sure (that it is clear) that we never poached or baited deer illegally."

Since the case began six years ago, the couple have moved forward with their lives, Sarah Bowmar said, having two children, building their businesses and creating a new life in Iowa.

"We had to take into account the mental stress and anxiety and everything that goes into going to trial," Sarah Bowmar said. "We were fine with taking responsibility for what (federal prosecutors) brought. What they dropped is what we were fighting."

Prosecutors declined to comment on the Bowmars' case, which awaits a January sentencing.

Hidden Hills recruited at least 118 clients from states such as New York, Wisconsin, Virginia and Utah to hunt in Nebraska, charging them $2,500 to $7,000.

The Bowmars were likely Hidden Hills' highest-profile clients. Sarah Bowmar's Instagram account has more than 1 million followers, and their company's YouTube channel lists more than 287,000 followers.

According to court documents, the Bowmars came to Nebraska three to five times a year to hunt with Hidden Hills from September 2015 to November 2017.

During that period, court documents say, the couple formed Bowmar Bowhunting LLC with the intent of using video and images obtained in Nebraska for their businesses on Instagram, YouTube and their website. At the time, they resided in Ohio; they have since moved to the Des Moines area.

In addition to Bowmar Bowhunting, they also operate Bowmar Nutrition, which includes an extensive line of health food products and some pet foods. The couple say Bowmar Nutrition is one of the top five direct-to-consumer supplement companies in the U.S. Their products, not available in stores, are sold online.

As part of the plea agreement, they and their video production company will pay $119,000, combined, in fines and forfeitures. They also agreed not to hunt in Nebraska for the duration of their sentence, once it is set.

In the plea agreements, the federal government is returning a mounted mule deer head, two sets of mule deer antlers and a bow. The government is keeping three sets of deer antlers.

Hidden Hills and some of its clients used such illegal tactics as setting bait, hunting at night with lights (which can immobilize animals) or from the road or out of season. Some put silencers on their rifles to keep other hunters from hearing the gunshots. Others fudged hunting permits.

At least one other celebrity hunter was a client at Hidden Hills. Big game archery hunter and television personality Rod Owen brought his commercial video equipment to hunts in Nebraska from 2015 to 2017. He has since pleaded guilty.

Over the years that Hidden Hills was in operation, at least 97 game animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn antelope and turkeys, were killed. Hidden Hills Outfitters had access to 200,000 acres over eight Nebraska counties, according to court documents and one of the convicted participants.

Hidden Hills is not related to Hidden Valley Outfitters in nearby Arnold, Nebraska.