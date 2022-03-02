Central City freshman, Oakland woman die in separate crashes on Nebraska roads

Two people died on Nebraska roads over the past weekend in separate one-vehicle rollover crashes.

Jacob D. Johnston, 15, of Chapman, Nebraska, died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Merrick County. Johnston was a freshman at Central City High School.

The crash occurred about 6:40 p.m. on Fifth Road half a mile north of Chapman Road, according to the Merrick County Sheriff's Office. Investigators determined that the vehicle left the road and rolled over before stopping.

Johnston, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The village of Chapman is about 12 miles northeast of Grand Island.

Jeff Jensen, superintendent of Central City Public Schools, said the community "is deeply saddened by the loss of Jacob. He was a kind, considerate, and compassionate young man." He noted that the district's crisis team, which includes counselors and other professionals, have been available this week to students and staff.

A 44-year-old woman from Oakland, Nebraska, died in a one-vehicle crash about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick said Angela Harney was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was about three miles west of Decatur.

Investigators determined that Harney was driving on Nebraska Highway 51 when her vehicle left the road and rolled over before coming to a stop. It's not known whether she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, Nick said.

Decatur is about 60 miles north of Omaha.

