Chadron State College president to retire in June

Chadron State College President Randy Rhine announced Monday he will retire from his position on June 30.

In a press release, the Nebraska State College System said it will immediately conduct a national search for his successor.

Rhine has been the college’s president for 10 years and has worked at the college, located in the Nebraska Panhandle, for 18 years. During his presidential tenure, the college saw more than $70 million invested into construction projects and averaged more than 560 graduates each year. This fall, the college increased its enrollment by 2.6% compared to the previous year.

“President Rhine has steadily and skillfully navigated Chadron State College through a period of unprecedented challenges during his tenure,” Paul Turman, chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, said in the press release. “He has done so while staying true to the college’s core values and moving Chadron State forward in its educational purpose. President Rhine will leave the college in a much stronger place than when he arrived.”

In an open letter, Rhine thanked members and alumni of the college and the Chadron community. Rhine wrote that he and his wife, Ann, plan to spend more time on activities the couple enjoys, including time with their children and grandchildren.

“This is my tenth year serving the institution as president and I believe it is better to retire now than stay too long,” Rhine wrote. “Together we have achieved a great deal for Chadron State, and I am incredibly proud to see the positive changes that have occurred. I am leaving Chadron State at a time when the institution is poised to move into the future with new energy and opportunity.”

Rhine wrote the timing of his retirement announcement should provide his successor with adequate time to prepare for additional strategic planning and time to fully invest in the Higher Learning Commission accreditation cycle.