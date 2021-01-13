Chain-reaction crash in Nebraska Panhandle injures State Patrol trooper

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was injured when a chain-reaction crash occurred Wednesday while highway workers were cleaning up an earlier crash.

The crashes occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 near Chappelle in the Nebraska Panhandle.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the first crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Mountain time when a semitrailer truck struck an I-80 overpass. A crew from the Nebraska Department of Transportation was called in to check on the bridge and help with the cleanup. The semi driver had only minor injuries.

About two-and-a-half hours later, a pickup hauling a trailer went out of control and struck one of the state transportation vehicles parked on the shoulder of I-80, according to the State Patrol. That caused a chain-reaction crash involving multiple NDOT vehicles and the trooper’s patrol vehicle, a Ford F-250.

The trooper was the only person inside one of the parked vehicles at the time of the chain-reaction crash. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released. No one else was hurt.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crashes. Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed in the area for about two hours.