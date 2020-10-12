Charcoal that spontaneously ignited in attic causes $65,000 damage to Lincoln home

A Lincoln home caught fire over the weekend after a bag of charcoal stored in the attic spontaneously ignited.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire just after 6 a.m. Saturday at a home near 68th and Adams Streets.

The type of charcoal in the bag contained lighter fluid, said Nancy Crist, a fire department spokeswoman.

"When you store something like that in a hot space," Crist said, "those vapors from the charcoal can spontaneously ignite if they get too hot. It's a very unique, strange situation."

The same thing is possible with propane tanks, gasoline or lighter fluid stored in an attic or other warm location, Crist said.

When they arrived at the single-story, ranch-style home, firefighters saw smoke coming from the attic. Crews extinguished the fire after cutting a hole in the roof.

No one was injured in the fire, but it caused $65,000 in damage to the structure and contents.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.