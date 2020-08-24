Chevy Camaro tops 155 mph while speeding through Lincoln on Interstate 80

The driver of a Chevy Camaro who sped through Lincoln on Interstate 80 early Monday was arrested after a chase in which officials say the Camaro topped 155 mph.

About 12:25 a.m., a Nebraska State Patrol trooper spotted a westbound Camaro speeding on I-80 in Lincoln. At that point, the patrol said, the trooper clocked the car at 128 mph in a 65-mph zone.

The trooper tried to stop the Camaro, the patrol said, but the driver sped up and fled.

After a 10-minute chase, other troopers put down stop sticks to slow the car, which came to a halt west of Lincoln. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Hinesville, Georgia, was taken into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving and flight to avoid arrest before he was taken to the Lancaster County Jail.

Over the weekend, state troopers who work out of the Omaha office posted on Twitter that they had stopped drivers going 112, 118 and 133 mph.

