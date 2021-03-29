CHI Health gets $1.2 million to expand behavioral telehealth services in rural Nebraska

In clinics, Blum said, primary care providers could tap the service on the spot, with no appointment, if they’re seeing a patient they think would benefit from speaking with a behavioral health provider. That immediate access will replicate the integrated health care model CHI Health and other area health systems now offer in many clinics. In metro-area clinics, providers typically can walk such patients across the hall to a behavioral health provider. In rural areas, however, clinics may not have enough patient volume to support having such providers on hand full time.

“The difference is we don’t have anybody across the hall in rural America,” DeFreece said. “This would be our across the hall.”

Blum said the health system anticipates launching the telehealth consultations for clinics within six to eight weeks. The portion involving the transfer center, which would allow ER staff to connect with an on-call behavioral health provider, is expected to launch within two to three months. Initially, the service would be available to CHI Health hospitals and clinics. But health system officials hope other systems will be interested in working with them to bring the service to their communities.