CHI Health gets $1.2 million to expand behavioral telehealth services in rural Nebraska

CHI Health soon will provide on-demand, 24/7 access to behavioral telehealth consultations at emergency rooms and clinics in rural Nebraska, thanks to a $1.2 million federal grant.
With the funding, which will run for four years and largely cover expanded staffing, the health system will be able to offer the service in 12 rural clinics and five rural hospitals, said Kristen Blum, division director of virtual care operations.
While local health care providers often can handle situations in which a patient arrives in crisis, being able to consult with a behavioral health specialist sometimes can help providers make the best call for patients, Blum said. In rural communities, those specialists aren’t always available, particularly on a 24/7 basis.
In an emergency room, providers will be able to tap the service to help determine whether a patient who arrives in crisis should be advised to seek outpatient help the next day or be transferred to a facility that offers a higher level of care. In the past, making that call would have required a physical transfer, said Dr. Daniel DeFreece, president of St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City.
And, through the funding, CHI Health’s transfer center would be staffed to help arrange such transfers, as it does with medical conditions.
“If there are ways that we can evaluate someone through telehealth and help our ER providers or primary care physicians make those decisions more expediently, it may prevent an unnecessary transfer,” DeFreece said.
In clinics, Blum said, primary care providers could tap the service on the spot, with no appointment, if they’re seeing a patient they think would benefit from speaking with a behavioral health provider. That immediate access will replicate the integrated health care model CHI Health and other area health systems now offer in many clinics. In metro-area clinics, providers typically can walk such patients across the hall to a behavioral health provider. In rural areas, however, clinics may not have enough patient volume to support having such providers on hand full time.
“The difference is we don’t have anybody across the hall in rural America,” DeFreece said. “This would be our across the hall.”
Blum said the health system anticipates launching the telehealth consultations for clinics within six to eight weeks. The portion involving the transfer center, which would allow ER staff to connect with an on-call behavioral health provider, is expected to launch within two to three months. Initially, the service would be available to CHI Health hospitals and clinics. But health system officials hope other systems will be interested in working with them to bring the service to their communities.
Funding for the expansion, which is aimed at expanding telehealth access in rural areas, with a focus on behavioral health and tele-emergency services, comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The agency granted a total of $8.8 million to 30 organizations in 23 states.
After the pandemic began, federal officials took several steps to make it easier for people to access telehealth services. Those included reimbursing providers at the same rate as for in-person visits, allowing patients to connect at home rather than requiring that they travel to hospitals or clinics to do so and allowing states to recognize providers licensed in other states.
CHI Health went from less than 2% of outpatient behavioral health programs being provided through telehealth to more than 82% within three weeks of the start of the pandemic, said Kenneth McCartney, CHI Health’s market director for outpatient behavioral services.
Fifty percent of the health system’s behavioral outpatient services continue to be delivered via telehealth, and behavioral health represents more than 50% of all telehealth services within CHI Health.
