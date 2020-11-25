CHI Health offering $17 per hour to temporary workers amid pandemic

CHI hiring, will pay $17 per hour

CHI Health is hiring temporary workers to do a variety of tasks to free up hospital staff so that they can focus on more acute issues.

The positions will pay $17 an hour and does not require prior experience. A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.

Examples of the work to be done: answering phones, helping visitors, distributing and restocking medical inventory and screening employees.

All new hires will be trained and provided personal protective equipment.

The jobs are available throughout CHI's 14 hospitals.

“This new role will go a long way toward freeing up our nurses," said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO. "We need our nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care providers doing the things only they can do — providing expert medical care to our patients,”

There also are jobs for people with prior health care experience.

To apply, visit CHI Health online at: https://www.chihealth.com/en/careers.html

Eagle viewing canceled