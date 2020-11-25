 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CHI Health offering $17 per hour to temporary workers amid pandemic
0 comments

CHI Health offering $17 per hour to temporary workers amid pandemic

{{featured_button_text}}

CHI hiring, will pay $17 per hour

CHI Health is hiring temporary workers to do a variety of tasks to free up hospital staff so that they can focus on more acute issues.

The positions will pay $17 an hour and does not require prior experience. A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.

Examples of the work to be done: answering phones, helping visitors, distributing and restocking medical inventory and screening employees.

All new hires will be trained and provided personal protective equipment.

The jobs are available throughout CHI's 14 hospitals.

“This new role will go a long way toward freeing up our nurses," said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO. "We need our nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care providers doing the things only they can do — providing expert medical care to our patients,”

There also are jobs for people with prior health care experience.

To apply, visit CHI Health online at: https://www.chihealth.com/en/careers.html

Eagle viewing canceled

For the first winter since 1988, the eagle-viewing facilities operated by Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will be closed.

CNPPID didn't want to expose employees to additional risk of COVID-19, said Jeff Buettner, spokesman.

Central normally opens facilities at two locations to eagle watching: the Johnson No. 2 hydro plant southeast of Lexington and a freestanding building on the shore of Lake Ogallala.

Central has been providing eagle-viewing at J-2 since 1988 and at Kingsley Dam since 1990.

Buettner said CNPPID hopes to open the facilities to the public the following winter.

#WhyIMask campaign launched

The Nebraska Health Care Association this week announced its #WhyIMask campaign.

To participate, use the hashtag on your social media accounts or visit the association's website, www.nehca.org/whyimask, where you can fill out a form explaining why you wear a mask and attaching a photo.

Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert