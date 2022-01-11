Child dies after being struck by Red Oak police cruiser

A child died Monday night after being struck by police cruiser in Red Oak, Iowa, that was heading to an apartment fire.
The fatal crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. The name of the child is being withheld pending notification of relatives, according to an Iowa State Patrol spokesman.
Investigators determined that Red Oak police officers were in emergency mode while responding to an apartment fire within the Red Oak city limits. Three patrol cars were northbound on North Broadway Street near the intersection with Joy Street about 7 p.m.
One of the vehicles struck a child in the roadway. The child sustained fatal injuries.
Red Oak is about 50 miles southeast of Omaha.
