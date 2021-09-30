Chip shortages make for 'frustrating' environment for vehicle and ag equipment dealers

It used to be that if you were shopping for a Chevrolet Silverado, you would have your pick of the litter at Edwards Auto Group in Council Bluffs.

Lately, however, you might consider yourself fortunate to find any large pickup trucks on the lot as a shortage of parts, especially semiconductor chips, has curtailed production from General Motors and other automobile manufacturers.

“There are times where we’ve only had one to four trucks on the ground at any given time,” said Ian Duffey, a general manager with Edwards Auto Group. “Typically, we would have 100 Silverados to choose from.”

Shortages of chips and other parts have been a reality through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted manufacturing, supply chains and the labor market.

Automakers including General Motors, Ford and Nissan have temporarily closed some of their manufacturing facilities, leading to a production decline of hundreds of thousands of vehicles. That has translated to fewer options for consumers and higher prices on existing vehicles.

And the automotive industry is far from the only sector struggling to maintain inventory. The lack of semiconductors and other parts has contributed to production bottlenecks in everything from popular electronics to farm equipment.