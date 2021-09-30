Chip shortages make for 'frustrating' environment for vehicle and ag equipment dealers

It used to be that if you were shopping for a Chevrolet Silverado, you would have your pick of the litter at Edwards Auto Group in Council Bluffs.
Lately, however, you might consider yourself fortunate to find any large pickup trucks on the lot as a shortage of parts, especially semiconductor chips, has curtailed production from General Motors and other automobile manufacturers.
“There are times where we’ve only had one to four trucks on the ground at any given time,” said Ian Duffey, a general manager with Edwards Auto Group. “Typically, we would have 100 Silverados to choose from.”
Shortages of chips and other parts have been a reality through much of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted manufacturing, supply chains and the labor market.
Automakers including General Motors, Ford and Nissan have temporarily closed some of their manufacturing facilities, leading to a production decline of hundreds of thousands of vehicles. That has translated to fewer options for consumers and higher prices on existing vehicles.
And the automotive industry is far from the only sector struggling to maintain inventory. The lack of semiconductors and other parts has contributed to production bottlenecks in everything from popular electronics to farm equipment.
At AKRS Equipment Solutions, Mike Mackie, the store manager for Elkhorn and Gretna locations, said the shortage of chips — integral to the GPS and other precision agriculture equipment outfitted on John Deere combines, sprayers and tractors — has pushed delivery out months beyond the harvest season currently underway.
“We’ve had some equipment ordered through John Deere for over six months and we may not receive it before sometime next year,” he said.
The chip shortage is not stopping AKRS from selling and delivering farm vehicles even as it waits on delivery of precision ag components.
“(Farmers) will still work the field. They’ll still combine and harvest their crop,” Mackie said, adding that the precision agriculture kits can be installed on the farm vehicles at a later date.
The used-automobile industry also is feeling pandemic-related ramifications.
Jeff Schrier, president of Schrier Automotive in west Omaha, would normally have 350 cars in stock. Since the pandemic began, Schrier has seen his stock dip to 120 vehicles as people hold on to their vehicles for longer periods of time.
Used car prices have increased dramatically for consumers and dealers, though that growth appears to have slowed recently. After periods of month-over-month increases as high as 10.5%, the price of used cars actually declined 1.5% in August, according to a consumer price report released earlier this month by the federal Labor Department.
Still, over the past 12 months ending in August, the price for used cars and trucks increased 31.9%, according to the report.
“These cars are appreciating right now,” Schrier said. “I’ve seen vehicles that are two years old selling for what the sticker was when that car was new.”
Automakers are also starting to see shortages of wiring harnesses, plastics and glass.
The latest issues in the ongoing chip shortage have been attributed to a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant in several Asian countries where many semiconductor chips are produced.
Combined with shortages of the other parts and a delivery bottleneck at ports, the chip shortage caused GM and Ford to close some of their North American factories for one to two weeks.
In August, shortages of semiconductors and other parts grew so acute that Toyota announced it would slash production by at least 40% in Japan and North America for two months. The cuts equate to a reduction of 360,000 vehicles worldwide in September.
Some manufacturers have continued to produce equipment despite not having all the parts. That includes the Case New Holland plant in Grand Island. Dozens of combines have been sitting outside the plant owned by CNH Industrial for weeks, drawing the attention of people who attended the Nebraska State Fair that concluded earlier this month.
Normally the combines are made to order and quickly shipped. According to multiple industry resources, a new combine can cost anywhere from $330,000 to $500,000.
In an earnings call in late July, CNH Industrial CEO Scott Wine said, “We have to continue to produce because we’ve got so much demand and we don’t have the capacity if we just stop the lines. But we’re producing without all of the parts.”
A CNH Industrial spokesperson declined to comment on the backlog of combines in Grand Island.
In the auto industry, it remains unclear when the part-shortage problems might be solved. A report released last week by the global consulting firm AlixPartners said the ongoing semiconductor shortage could prevent the production of 7.7 million vehicles globally in 2021. That figure is up from the 3.9 million estimate AlixPartners forecast in May.
The lack of inventory makes for a frustrating environment, Schrier said.
“It’s frustrating because you want to make sure you got the inventory level to support your facility and your sales,” he said. “You want to make sure you have the inventory level to support your employees and their incomes. (But) we’ve learned to live with it. It is what it is.”
This report includes material from The Associated Press.