City workers rescue kitten trapped in Lincoln light pole

Multiple city staff members in Lincoln conducted a successful rescue mission Friday when they got a kitten out of a light pole.
Crews from the Transportation and Utilities Department's Traffic Engineering Division and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's Animal Control Division worked together on the rescue.
The kitten's predicament was reported to Animal Control on Thursday when a passerby heard meows coming from a pole at the southeast corner of 17th and P Streets, the city said in a press release.
Traffic signal technicians David Woitaszewski and Lance Simpson inspected the area Friday morning and found the kitten inside the pole.
Woitaszewski said the discovery was a first for him.
“We weren’t sure what to expect when we first received the report. This is extremely rare and the first time we have ever received a report like this,” he said. “The kitten was a little feisty and did not want to come out, but we were able to pull him out and get him to a safe place.”
Animal Control took the four- to five-week-old kitten to the Capital Humane Society Admissions Center, where it appears to be in good health.
Steve Beal, Lincoln Animal Control manager, suspects that the kitten got scared during a thunderstorm and squeezed under the light pole.
“We appreciate the public’s assistance to report things like this,” Beal said.
If the kitten is not claimed within three days, it will go to foster care and will be put up for adoption once it is old enough and gains additional weight.
