City workers rescue kitten trapped in Lincoln light pole

Multiple city staff members in Lincoln conducted a successful rescue mission Friday when they got a kitten out of a light pole.

Crews from the Transportation and Utilities Department's Traffic Engineering Division and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's Animal Control Division worked together on the rescue.

The kitten's predicament was reported to Animal Control on Thursday when a passerby heard meows coming from a pole at the southeast corner of 17th and P Streets, the city said in a press release.

Traffic signal technicians David Woitaszewski and Lance Simpson inspected the area Friday morning and found the kitten inside the pole.

Woitaszewski said the discovery was a first for him.

“We weren’t sure what to expect when we first received the report. This is extremely rare and the first time we have ever received a report like this,” he said. “The kitten was a little feisty and did not want to come out, but we were able to pull him out and get him to a safe place.”

Animal Control took the four- to five-week-old kitten to the Capital Humane Society Admissions Center, where it appears to be in good health.