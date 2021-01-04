Clean power agreement could spur $1.2 billion in wind, solar energy projects in Nebraska

Kent of NPPD said proposals for the new wind and solar projects will be sought in March. Agreements should be signed by Sept. 1. He said the expectation is that the new projects would be based in Nebraska, but the new power could come from anywhere in the multistate Southwest Power Pool.

Hanson said that the water-use projections of Monolith are now being reviewed by the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District. He said he hopes approval comes in the next couple of months.

Monolith, Hanson said, expects to ship its first carbon black early this year. It has invested $100 million so far at the Hallam facility, which he says employs nearly 100 workers, employment that could ramp up to 700 eventually.

