 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clearwater man dies in collision with backhoe in north-central Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

A 49-year-old man died Wednesday when his truck collided with a backhoe about 15 miles east of O'Neill in north-central Nebraska. 

Addison Woodard Jr., 49, of Clearwater, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene about 10 a.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver of the backhoe, John Larson, 51, of Valley, Nebraska, had minor injuries. 

Investigators determined that Woodard was northbound on the Nebraska Highway 45A spur in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, pulling a trailer. The pickup collided with a southbound Caterpillar backhoe driven by Larson that was attempting to turn east.

The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Natural gas plunges 11% after 13-year high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert