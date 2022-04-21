Clearwater man dies in collision with backhoe in north-central Nebraska

A 49-year-old man died Wednesday when his truck collided with a backhoe about 15 miles east of O'Neill in north-central Nebraska.

Addison Woodard Jr., 49, of Clearwater, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene about 10 a.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver of the backhoe, John Larson, 51, of Valley, Nebraska, had minor injuries.

Investigators determined that Woodard was northbound on the Nebraska Highway 45A spur in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, pulling a trailer. The pickup collided with a southbound Caterpillar backhoe driven by Larson that was attempting to turn east.

The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

