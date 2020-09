Colorado man dies in boating incident on Lake McConaughy

A Colorado man died and a woman was injured in a boating incident Saturday at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area in western Nebraska.

Kevin Kiesow, 53, of Colorado Springs, was taken to Ogallala Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death was not made public.

Kim Campe, 55, also of Colorado Springs, was admitted to the hospital. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Sunday that Campe appears to be recovering.

Conservation officers responded to the report of an accident at 3:51 p.m. near Arthur Bay on the lake and found Kiesow being given CPR. Investigators determined that Campe had fallen overboard from a pontoon boat and Kiesow, her boyfriend, jumped in to rescue her.

Kiesow then had to be rescued by others on the pontoon and another boat nearby. Wind speeds at the time were 15 mph with 20 mph gusts, making lake conditions rough.

The boat operator in the incident was not cited, and alcohol use is not suspected.

Charges are not pending at this time, according to the conservation officers, but a boat accident report will be submitted to the Keith County attorney. The Nebraska State Patrol, Keith County Sheriff’s Office and first responders from the Keystone-Lemoyne and Ogallala fire departments helped at the scene.

