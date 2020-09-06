Colorado man dies, woman injured in boating accident on Lake McConaughy

A Colorado man died and a woman was injured in a boating accident Saturday at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area in western Nebraska.

Kevin Kiesow, 53, of Colorado Springs was taken to Ogallala Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death was not made public.

Kim Lampe, 55, also of Colorado Springs, was admitted to the hospital. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said Sunday that Lampe appears to be recovering.

Conservation officers responded to a report of an accident at 3:51 p.m. near Arthur Bay on the lake and found Kiesow being given CPR. Investigators determined that Lampe had fallen overboard from a pontoon boat and that Kiesow, her boyfriend, jumped in to rescue her.

Kiesow then had to be rescued by others on the pontoon and another boat nearby. Wind speeds at the time were 15 mph with 20 mph gusts, making lake conditions rough.

The boat operator was not cited, and alcohol use is not suspected.