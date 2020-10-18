 Skip to main content
Colorado trucker dies in crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska
A Colorado man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska. 

David Knapp, 45, of Akron, was pronounced dead at the scene in Keith County, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. Investigators determined that Knapp was driving a semitractor pulling an empty cattle trailer when it entered the median at mile marker 110 just west of Brule. 

The semi struck a signboard and came to a rest about 6:20 p.m. MDT. The crash remains under investigation. 

