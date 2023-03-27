An 81-year-old man has died following the collision of two sport-utility vehicles last week in Columbus, Nebraska.
Karl J. Wlaschin of Columbus died Friday at a Lincoln hospital from injuries he suffered during the March 20 collision. Columbus police said they delayed the release of Wlaschin's death to allow his family to make notifications.
The crash occurred about 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and 28th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a Chevrolet Equinox flipped on its top with Wlaschin inside and unconscious.
Investigators determined that a Cadillac XT5 was traveling westbound on 20th Street and the Chevrolet Equinox driven by Wlaschin was southbound on 28th Avenue when the collision occurred.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
