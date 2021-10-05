Columbus, state officials mourn death of Behlen Manufacturing CEO Phil Raimondo

As a memorial to Raimondo, all Behlen employees will get four hours off from work, with pay, in November.

"He inherited a great operation from his father and has done an outstanding job in the transition. The company is having record years, largely through Phil's leadership," said former U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson, a member of Behlen's board of advisers and former Nebraska governor.

"He contributed so much to the Columbus community, the state of Nebraska, and American manufacturing," U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer said in a tweet Tuesday.

Behlen Mfg. Co., was founded in 1936 in the Columbus garage of Walter D. Behlen. Its early products included steel-toe caps for work shoes and clamps for wooden egg crates. The firm later expanded into producing grain bins and dryers, and self-framing steel buildings.

But by 1984, the company, under new ownership, was losing $7 million a year. That's when TR Raimondo organized a local buy-back of the firm, which remains headquartered in Columbus, and now employs 1,250 workers at five plants across the U.S. Sales have topped $300 million annually in recent years.