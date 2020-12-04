Computer glitch causes some Nebraskans to miss out on COVID relief aid

LINCOLN — Emily Klingemann wasted no time seeking a grant this fall to help her small Omaha hairstyling business weather the pandemic.

State officials had announced they would give out coronavirus relief funds to small businesses on a first-come, first-served basis. So she finished her application and hit “submit” within three hours after applications opened on Oct. 21.

Unfortunately, she and an unknown number of other applicants for state-administered relief got caught by a computer glitch, in which her application was not properly saved and submitted.

Klingemann redid her application after an email alerted her to the problem, she said, but it barely squeaked in under the deadline.

Now, while $12,000 grants have started going out to other small businesses across Nebraska, Klingemann’s application is listed as “in review” and she is worried that she missed a chance for some much-needed aid. While she still has customers, she sees fewer than in pre-pandemic times.

“Sad thing is, I took off part of my day specifically to apply for this grant, and it was a waste of my time and the glitch cost me a $12k opportunity,” she said. “Twitter makes it seem that I am not alone, unfortunately.”