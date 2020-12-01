Concordia University of Nebraska names president

The head of a small college in Vermont has been named president of Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

Bernard Bull will take over the Nebraska job in August. Bull has been president for two years at Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont.

Bull will replace the Rev. Brian Friedrich, who was Concordia's president from 2004-19, and the Rev. Russ Sommerfeld, who has been interim president this year.

Concordia is affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and currently serves more than 2,500 students. The university is part of a Concordia system that includes universities in eight states.

Bull has worked as an administrator at Concordia of Wisconsin and earned his bachelor's degree there. He has master's degrees from Concordia of Chicago and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He earned a doctorate from Northern Illinois University.

