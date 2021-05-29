Concordia University to return to normal operations

SEWARD — Concordia University in Seward announced Friday it will return to pre-pandemic operations starting with the fall semester.

Face coverings will no longer be required on the Lutheran campus, and room and athletic facility capacities will return to 100%. The campus will be open to the public and events will occur as they did before the pandemic.

"Our Concordia community thrives when we're able to be together in person, to have conversations face-to-face and experience the human connection," interim President Rev. Russ Sommerfeld said in a press release. "Our decision to return to pre-pandemic campus operations is based on the latest health projections and insights on vaccination rates, virus transmission and COVID-19 testing capacity shared by the state and local health officials."

The university will continue expanded cleaning protocols across campus, especially in shared areas, and will continue to take additional steps as necessary.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to our students, parents, faculty, staff and the community as they are available," Sommerfeld said.

Concordia's fall 2021 semester begins Aug. 23.

