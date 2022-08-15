Conservation Nebraska seeks photos of monarchs from 'citizen scientists'

Omaha photographer Lisa Saarela is on a personal quest.

“I always love the big bumblebees and butterflies,” she said. “Every year, I try to capture those as much as I can.”

Saarela hasn’t been seeing as many butterflies as in past years. She takes photos during daily walks with her dog Wiskie at places such as Glacier Creek Preserve, Lake Cunningham and Heron Haven Nature Center.

Spotting four monarchs recently at Heron Haven was a thrill.

“There’s been times I’ve been out and I haven’t seen any,” she said. “That’s been disappointing.”

Omahan Todd Saettele said he’s not seeing as many as when he was a kid either. He and wife Martha go out to find something beautiful every day and sometimes that’s monarchs.

“It really lifts you up,” he said of his photo journey.

Both he and Saarela now have another reason for photographing the iconic orange and black butterflies.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature recently listed the monarch butterfly as endangered.

Since then, Conservation Nebraska has been asking that anyone who sees a monarch to take a picture and send it to Candice Teal, conservation director and AmeriCorps volunteer at cteal@neconserve.org.

Conservation Nebraska, which focuses on educating Nebraskans on conservation issues facing the community, is working with Monarch Watch on the project and will forward the data collected to the Tri-National Monarch Knowledge Network.

“They help determine population trends and population patterns,” Teal said. “If they could just get a better view of numbers and population, then they have a better view of how to conserve them and what areas to work on the most.”

What they learn could help determine things such as where to plant more milkweed, Teal said, which has been declining along with butterfly numbers.

As part of what Nebraska Conservation is calling a Monarch Blitz, Teal is asking butterfly watchers to take a picture of any monarchs they see and record where it was at and the time of day. Then email her the information and photo.

The effort ends Saturday. Teal said it’s a chance for Nebraskans to become citizen scientists.

“There is only so many scientists who are able to go and take surveys for monarchs,” she said. “This is like having thousands and thousands more scientists to help with the effort.”