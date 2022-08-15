 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Conservation Nebraska seeks photos of monarchs from 'citizen scientists'

  • 0
OWHMonarchWestgate1-1115.jpg

Nebraska Conservation is asking people to send photos of monarchs along with where the picture was taken and what time of day.

 TODD SAETTELE

Omaha photographer Lisa Saarela is on a personal quest.

“I always love the big bumblebees and butterflies,” she said. “Every year, I try to capture those as much as I can.”

Saarela hasn’t been seeing as many butterflies as in past years. She takes photos during daily walks with her dog Wiskie at places such as Glacier Creek Preserve, Lake Cunningham and Heron Haven Nature Center.

Saarela and dog

Lisa Saarela and her dog Wiskie take walks daily and Saarela takes pictures of monarchs and other butterfly and bees along the way.

Spotting four monarchs recently at Heron Haven was a thrill.

“There’s been times I’ve been out and I haven’t seen any,” she said. “That’s been disappointing.”

People are also reading…

Omahan Todd Saettele said he’s not seeing as many as when he was a kid either. He and wife Martha go out to find something beautiful every day and sometimes that’s monarchs.

“It really lifts you up,” he said of his photo journey.

Monarch 1

Monarchs are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Both he and Saarela now have another reason for photographing the iconic orange and black butterflies.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature recently listed the monarch butterfly as endangered.

Since then, Conservation Nebraska has been asking that anyone who sees a monarch to take a picture and send it to Candice Teal, conservation director and AmeriCorps volunteer at cteal@neconserve.org.

Monarch 2

One of the photos of a monarch butterfly that Lisa Saarela sent to Conservation Nebraska.

Conservation Nebraska, which focuses on educating Nebraskans on conservation issues facing the community, is working with Monarch Watch on the project and will forward the data collected to the Tri-National Monarch Knowledge Network.

“They help determine population trends and population patterns,” Teal said. “If they could just get a better view of numbers and population, then they have a better view of how to conserve them and what areas to work on the most.”

What they learn could help determine things such as where to plant more milkweed, Teal said, which has been declining along with butterfly numbers.

As part of what Nebraska Conservation is calling a Monarch Blitz, Teal is asking butterfly watchers to take a picture of any monarchs they see and record where it was at and the time of day. Then email her the information and photo.

OWHMonarchChalco1-4.jpg

By sending photos to Nebraska Conservation, people can become citizen scientists and help with the effort to save monarchs.

The effort ends Saturday. Teal said it’s a chance for Nebraskans to become citizen scientists.

“There is only so many scientists who are able to go and take surveys for monarchs,” she said. “This is like having thousands and thousands more scientists to help with the effort.”

Husker season subscription promos

Take advantage of this offer today at Omaha.com/subscribe.

Marjie Ducey's favorite outdoor stories of 2021

OWH staff writer Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite outdoor stories of 2021.

Nebraskan comes home to share three state parks on 'RV There Yet?'
Recreation

Nebraskan comes home to share three state parks on 'RV There Yet?'

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Returning to Nebraska to film parts of the television series “RV There Yet?” brought an unexpected homecoming for Lincoln native Patrice McCabe and her husband, Kevin. 

Lincoln forklift operator turned mushroom expert finds fungi — some rare — on days off
Omaha State and Regional News

Lincoln forklift operator turned mushroom expert finds fungi — some rare — on days off

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Josh Herr, an assistant professor at UNL, said Jon Hees has “really taught himself everything. He’s really latched on to the science of it.”

Record number of endangered whooping cranes stop over in central Nebraska
Omaha State and Regional News

Record number of endangered whooping cranes stop over in central Nebraska

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Experts aren't sure why 95 of them stayed on the Platte River in central Nebraska this past week compared with the usual 12 to 16. A strong south wind was likely a contributing factor.

First major white pelican nesting colony found in Nebraska's Garden County
Omaha State and Regional News

First major white pelican nesting colony found in Nebraska's Garden County

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

With its 1,250 nests, Wolf Island and its population is the first major American white pelican nesting colony in Nebraska. 

The Great Outdoors: State parks celebrate 100 years of showing Nebraska's natural glory
Omaha State and Regional News
alert

The Great Outdoors: State parks celebrate 100 years of showing Nebraska's natural glory

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Since Chadron State Park opened in 1921, the number of Nebraska state parks has grown to 76. More than 12 million people visit each year.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Check out these 'elephant canteens' where elephants and people coexist peacefully

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert