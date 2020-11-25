Coronavirus halts most court activity, but evictions still pack Nebraska courtrooms

“But for failure to pay rent cases in most of these situations, especially as we’re trying to get through these next couple months, there’s alternatives to allow the landlords to still be able to eventually collect their rent,” Sullivan said. “A moratorium doesn’t let (renters) off the hook for their rent.”

An Omaha attorney who represents landlords and property managers said that they don’t want to evict people but that a moratorium is not the answer. Gene Eckel said property owners can’t maintain properties and pay wages, mortgages and other bills when tenants don’t pay rent.

“I think the landlords are kind of being put in the position that they’re being pointed out as the person that needs to not take income, because the government’s really not stepping up and taking leadership and doing what they need to do,” Eckel said. “We need people to start demanding from their representatives to pass a stimulus package as soon as possible.”

Michelle Hahn, co-owner of the OKOmaha Real Estate property management business, said most of the tenants facing eviction by the company had been behind in rent since before the pandemic, and many have damaged their property. She said the company is reluctant to evict tenants and refers them to agencies for help.