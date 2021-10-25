Corps of Engineers hosts meetings on Missouri River management

With unusually dry conditions as the backdrop, the Army Corps of Engineers is hosting its annual fall meetings this week on the management of the Missouri River.

The meetings are being held from Montana to Missouri. For Nebraska residents, the meeting schedule is:

4 p.m. Tuesday, Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, Iowa.

6 p.m. Wednesday, Steinhart Lodge, 121 N. Steinhart Park Road, Nebraska City.

Because of COVID-19, meetings are restricted to 50 people, and attendees must wear masks. The public can make comments online. Recordings of the meetings will be posted online also.

By regulating releases from six dams on the upper river, the corps influences how much water is held in those reservoirs as well as river levels downstream. Those levels affect farming, aquatic life and habitat, power generation, flood control and drought mitigation.