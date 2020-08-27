Corps of Engineers schedules hearings on Keystone XL water crossings

LINCOLN — Virtual hearings have been scheduled for the public to comment on how TC Energy will deal with water crossings for its controversial Keystone XL crude oil pipeline.

Hearings will be held Sept. 28 in Montana, Sept. 29 in South Dakota and Oct. 1 in Nebraska, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday. Because of COVID-19, testimony at all three public hearings will be via telephone.

A ruling by a federal judge in Montana required TC Energy to seek approval from the corps for its plans for crossing rivers, streams and other water bodies for its pipeline. The 36-inch pipeline will cross the states of Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska for 882 miles, carrying about 830,000 barrels of processed crude oil a day from the tar sands region of Canada to a pipeline terminal at Steele City, Nebraska.

Testimony at the public hearings will be used by the corps in deciding whether to issue a permit to cross the water bodies.

To testify, dial 888-251-2949 or 215-861-0694. The access code for testifiers is 4691237#. For more information, go to go.usa.gov/xfHFT.