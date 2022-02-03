Corps stops spring release test for pallid sturgeon due to dry Missouri River conditions

A test method for encouraging the viability of the endangered pallid sturgeon in the upper Missouri River has been aborted due to lack of water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday it would not conduct special test flow of water out of Fort Peck Dam in Montana.

The decision is the latest sign that drought is affecting uses of the Missouri River, which communities in Nebraska and Iowa depend upon for water and industry.

About 87% of the basin is abnormally dry, said Kevin Low, hydrologist with the Missouri Basin River Forecast Center of the National Weather Service. Last year was the 17th driest for the basin, he said.

For now, the corps continues to project another dry year along the river, and the National Weather Service says it's possible Nebraska could see drought worsen in its interior.

Plains and mountain snowpack are below normal as is soil moisture, Low said. However, about 40% of the snow season remains, so there remains time for snowfall to catch up, he said.