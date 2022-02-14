Could Nebraska and Iowa go nuclear as part of shift away from fossil fuels?

By 2025, MidAmerican will generate enough renewable energy to meet 111% of its Iowa customers' needs. (The utility serves multiple states so its overall fuel mix is: 65% carbon free (mostly wind) and 35% fossil fuel (coal and natural gas).

OPPD, in its newly released Integrated Resource Plan, said it will need to add 1,800 megawatts of wind and solar over the next eight years, with more to be installed in later years. OPPD generates enough renewable energy to meet 38% of its customers' needs and most of that comes from wind. It sells power to other utilities, so its overall fuel mix is nearly 70% fossil fuels and slightly more than 30% renewable energy.

NPPD's plans will be more clearly laid out next year when it releases its Integrated Resource Plan. NPPD generates enough carbon-free energy to supply 65% of its customers' needs, with most of that coming from nuclear. It, too, sells electricity on the market, so its overall generation is 45% carbon free and 55% fossil fuels.

The push for renewables has become more urgent for both environmental and economic reasons.