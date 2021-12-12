Could new nuclear technologies help Nebraska utilities reduce carbon emissions?

Terms to know

Advanced nuclear technologies — a new generation of small, simpler and purportedly safer nuclear reactors.

Coolant — the liquid or gas used to transfer heat from the reactor core to steam generators or directly to the turbines. Some new reactors will use liquid sodium, rather than water, as a coolant.

Micro reactors — small reactors, like those used in submarines, that produce 1 to 20 megawatts of power. Some are small enough to fit on the back of a truck.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) — generate between 20 and 300 megawatts. Built so that modular reactors can be added gradually, or stacked together to customize a power plant to the required size.

Next-generation advanced nuclear reactors — generate 300 megawatts or more. That compares to the output of the Cooper Nuclear Station in Brownville of 800 megawatts.